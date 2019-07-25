Last night, Malaika Arora was spotted partying with BFF Karishma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and girl gang at the Pali Bhawan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora, shared pictures of their wine and dine moments.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle last night to share a picture of her girl gang partying at the luxurious pali Bhawan. From Karishma Kapoor to sister Amrita Arora, all were spotted at the cafe having one blast of a night. Malaika Arora posed for the paparazzi and it was time for some celebration as Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora returned to Mumbai after having a gala time in London.

Posted a few hours back, Malaika Arora captioned the post as Gurls are back in town. The post has already crossed 158k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her girl gang. Chaiya Chaiya girl, Malaika Arora is having one blast of a year surely from her gym session to vacationing with family and friends in the Maldives to going for birthday trips with rumored beau Arjun Kapoor, and much more such, she looks happy and we are happy for her!

For the night, Malaika Arora opted for a white maxi dress with no makeup look whereas Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora went floral. Twinning in a pink and red flower shirt and dress respectively, the duo took to their Instagram handles to share about their twinning accident and calling it flower power.

Apart from Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora the photo also shows Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. With wines in their hand and smiles on their faces, Malaika and girl gang surely had one great night! Current Malika Arora is garnering all the limelight for her pictures with rumored beau Arjun Kapoor.

Check out some more videos from yesterday dinner here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App