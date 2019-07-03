Malaika Arora photo: Malaika Arora, best known for her dance performance in songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others has taken over the Internet with her latest photo!

Malaika Arora photo: The item queen of Bollywood and the sensational Malaika Arora has once again broken all records on social media with her sultry photos which she shared on her official Instagram account lately.

In the photo, we see the Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation looking too hot to handle as she is dressed in a white tee with a stylish multi-coloured shrug and her sassy caption which read what are you looking at? Well, the photo has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop praising Malaika. Her killer looks will make you drool and the photo is too hot to handle!

Malaika Arora has recently been grabbing all headlines after she made her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor official. They shared an adorable photo on Instagram from their New York vacation making their relationship public.

Malaika Arora is best known for her item songs such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

She is also a model and a television host and has judged several Indian television reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, among several others.

Malaika Arora has millions of followers on her official Instagram account and is also a social media sensation and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which set the Internet on fire! She has also starred in many Bollywood movies.

