Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who is best known for her iconic songs such as Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, among others has been setting some major fashion goals with her stunning Instagram photos and fashion choices. Her photos and videos always take the Internet by storm and her latest Instagram picture is to die for! In the photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a stunning white gown. Her perfect hairdo and makeup are making the diva look even more gorgeous.

Malaika Arora on Friday posted a series of stunning photos which have been breaking the Internet ever since they were posted on her official Instagram account. Malaika Arora is one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry who has been entertaining us with her sizzling dance moves for several years now. Malaika Arora recently featured in an item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s recent film Patakha.

Malaika Arora will soon be seen judging the new season of popular reality shows India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. She has also featured in a number of Bollywood films and is also a television host.

She has a huge fan base on social media and has millions of followers on her Instagram account.

