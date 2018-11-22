Malaika Arora photos: Actor Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram, which has created a buzz on the internet. The photo has been liked by thousands of her fans and the comments section is flooded with compliments. Check out Malaika Arora's latest hot and sexy photos and videos.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is a style icon to millions, has shared a new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. The actor, who can make anyone sweep off their feet, was looking just wow as she was donning a white color dress in the latest photo. The glam queen was flaunting her diamond earrings, which she was carrying with utmost grace. The picture was taken to promote a diamond Jewellery brand and was later shared by Malika Arora on her official Instagram handle @malaikaarorakhanofficial. Malika Arora captioned the picture,” Basking in the brilliance of our diamonds. #Repost @khannajewellerskj with @get_repost.”

Along with her post, she tagged the official photography- @tarun_khiwal, stylist- @manekaharisinghani, makeup artist – @mallika_bhat, Hairstylist- @yiannitsapatori,#KhannaJewellers, #malaikaarorakhan. Malaika Arora has been ruling the world of fashion, fitness, and modeling since ages now. She is very much active on social media platforms as she keeps on giving eye-treats to her fans on regular intervals. Malika Arora has a huge fan following and her pictures are liked by thousands of netizens, while the comments section is flooded with compliments.

A few days ago, Malika had created a buzz on the Internet, when she had shared a picture in which she was wearing a black could dress and looking drop-dead gorgeous. She completed her look with the Christian Louboutin black pumps. Have a look at the gorgeous lady:

