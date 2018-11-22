Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is a style icon to millions, has shared a new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. The actor, who can make anyone sweep off their feet, was looking just wow as she was donning a white color dress in the latest photo. The glam queen was flaunting her diamond earrings, which she was carrying with utmost grace. The picture was taken to promote a diamond Jewellery brand and was later shared by Malika Arora on her official Instagram handle @malaikaarorakhanofficial. Malika Arora captioned the picture,” Basking in the brilliance of our diamonds. #Repost @khannajewellerskj with @get_repost.”
Along with her post, she tagged the official photography- @tarun_khiwal, stylist- @manekaharisinghani, makeup artist – @mallika_bhat, Hairstylist- @yiannitsapatori,#KhannaJewellers, #malaikaarorakhan. Malaika Arora has been ruling the world of fashion, fitness, and modeling since ages now. She is very much active on social media platforms as she keeps on giving eye-treats to her fans on regular intervals. Malika Arora has a huge fan following and her pictures are liked by thousands of netizens, while the comments section is flooded with compliments.
A few days ago, Malika had created a buzz on the Internet, when she had shared a picture in which she was wearing a black could dress and looking drop-dead gorgeous. She completed her look with the Christian Louboutin black pumps. Have a look at the gorgeous lady:
