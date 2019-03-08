Malaika Arora photos: One of the most sensational and phenomenal dancers in the Indian film industry, Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos which she shared on her Instagram account on Friday.

Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet soon after she wished all her fans across the globe a very Happy International Women’s Day with a series of breathtaking photos which she shared on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see Malaika dressed in a sexy reebok outfit with a sexy black sports bra along with multi-coloured lowers and a stylish black jacket to make her look even more stylish. Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian film fraternity and is also called the fashion icon all thanks to her sizzling avatars and stylish outfits.

Malaika Arora has been setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy Instagram photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. Malaika Arora has also been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor. They have been in news for the rumours of the two getting married anytime soon in 2019. Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers and is also a television host, model and actor.

She has hosted and judged several Indian television reality shows. She is also a social media sensation with a massive fan following across the globe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More