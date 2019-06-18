Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora has once again set the Internet on fire after she shared sexy and sultry photos on her official Instagram account.

In the photos, we see Malaika Arora teaching her fans how to tie a ponytail and she is dressed in a sexy black bikini. Malaika Arora’s rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo saying that she took 5 photos but still her hair is not tied.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood who is known for her fiery dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others. The diva has also done many reality television shows as a judge such as India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, among many others.

Malaika Arora has a massive fan base on social media and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy pictures on photo-sharing app Instagram. Malaika Arora has millions of Instagram followers and she does not leave any stone unturned to woo her fans with her sultry avatar!

Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her rumoured wedding with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. According to latest media reports, the couple is set to get married in December this year. They are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates.

