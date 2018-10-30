Call her photographer's favourite or the timeless fashionista, she suits every title! Malaika Arora Khan is one of the most sizzling ladies of the film business. She is known to slay everytime she walks a ramp or posts a photo. This time too, looking alluring as ever, Malaika is stealing hearts with this classy and sexy look of her.

Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora Khan has yet again proved that she is a timeless beauty. From slaying at ramps with the sexiest catwalks to striking the hottest poses for photo shoots, Malaika is a muse for photographers. Swaying fans with her classy fashion statement, Malaika treats her fans with sizzling photos every other day. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in a sexy red suit. Looking classy as ever, Malaika is giving major fashion goal to her fans.

Known for turning heads with every appearance, the Chhaiyya Chhiayya girl has unending grace and elegance in her body language. With such a beautiful face and attractive attributes, the lady wins a million hearts at once and no wonder why.

This photo of her has already garnered more than 126K likes with bombarding comments. Malaika’s fans can’t stop crushing over her stunning photos. The Instagram gallery of her is surely a bliss to watch. The actor who impressed all of us with her sexy moves in the hit item-numbers has also been a fashion inspiration for many people our there. Other than being an uber-hot 40-year-old star, Malaika has an irresistible figure which leaves everyone speechless.

The Kaal actor recently got separated from Arbaaz Khan and ended her two-decades-long marriage. Since then, she is spotted focussing on her career and quite often hogs headlines for her steamy and hot avatars. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most eligible singles right now in the film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More