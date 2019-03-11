Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her stunning photos in a golden lehenga. The pictures have been breaking the Internet as she looks sizzling in the Indian ethnic attire.

Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram photos in which she is seen dressed in a shimmery golden lehenga have taken over the Internet. In the photos, we ass Malaika striking a sexy pose in the gorgeous lehenga which is breathtakingly beautiful. Malaika Arora’s nude makeup and perfect hairdo are adding grace and charm to her ethnic look. Malaika Arora is a model, dancer, actor, fashion icon, reality TV show judge and a television host. She has judged several Indian television reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, among many others.

Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational dancers in the Indian film fraternity who has featured in many item numbers such as Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Anarkali Disco Chali, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Deewangi Deewangi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, among many others and has also been making headlines for her affair with Arjun Kapoor who is a Bollywood actor and much younger then her.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to get hitched this year, according to rumours. Malaika Arora is a fashion and fitness freak.

