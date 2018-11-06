Malaika Arora Instagram photos: The star of Bollywood, who is mainly known for item songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnam hui, Malaika Arora Khan, shared a very beautiful photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, Malika was seen in a very fitted golden blouse and dark green lehenga.

Malaika Arora Instagram photos: Bollywood diva and model Malaika Arora Khan on the occasion of Diwali, once again stunned many of her fans and followers when the diva was seen in a beautiful attire. The picture was posted by her on her official Instagram page. As the festival is full of lights, sweets and shimmer, Malaika Arora’s elegance will perhaps make you smile and will give you a little hint of what to wear in the festive season.

There are innumerable things to do on Diwali, but one of the most interesting things is to buy clothes, but sometimes it becomes tough to decide what to wear and what not to as trends change very easily and quickly. In case you are also going through such confusion, Malika’s outfit is one good example. One can choose something golden and black, a little shimmer for this season would be a nice option.

But if you want to keep it light, go for some light colours, like blue, sea green. If you think simplicity is the best jewellery, then silk sarees are a must for this season.

In the below outfit, Malika is seen in a very fitted golden blouse and dark green lehenga. She complemented the look with heavy gold jewellery.

