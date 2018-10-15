When it comes to fashion, there is no one like Malaika Arora. The Bollywood beauty's charm never fails to impress her millions of fans and moreover her Instagram photos drive her fans crazy! Malaika, who sets the silver screen on fire with her grooving dance moves in a social media sensation and her photos go viral in no time.

Malaika Arora will soon be seen judging the popular reality show India's Got Talent

When it comes to fashion, there is no one like Malaika Arora. The Bollywood beauty’s charm never fails to impress her millions of fans and moreover her Instagram photos drive her fans crazy! Malaika, who sets the silver screen on fire with her grooving dance moves in a social media sensation and her photos go viral in no time. In the latest photo which has taken social media by storm, Malaika Arora looks astonishing as she poses for the camera in a white body-hugging top and pink skirt.

She complimented her look with a fabulous neckpiece and her sexy pose is making her look even prettier. Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers and her photos and dance videos, as well as her workout videos, drive her 6.3 million followers crazy! She has given us some iconic dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Vem Munni Badnam Huyi, among many others and is also a TV host.

Malaika Arora will soon be seen judging the popular reality show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. Her latest photo which she posted on photo-sharing app is stunning and it garnered thousands of likes and comments. Malaika is known for her sizzling dance moves and recently featured in an item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakkha.

