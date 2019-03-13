One of the most beautiful and hot divas of Bollywood industry, Malaika Arora in the latest viral photos is seen in a different avatar, Well, the gorgeous lady who is often seen flaunting her curves in either gym attire or stunning dresses, was spotted having a gala time at Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan's birthday bash in a white coloured suit.

Malaika Arora undoubtedly is hot, sexy, gorgeous and of course beautiful. The stunning lady who barely misses an opportunity of surprising us with her photos and videos on social media, was spotted having a gala time at Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan’s birthday bash on Tuesday i.r. March 12. Well, this time the famous hottie of B-Town chose to ditch her dresses or gym attire and go for a simple yet sassy chickenkari suit with yellow Kolhapuri chapal and a hot red lip shade.

Well, this is not the first time that Malaika Arora has given us some serious fashion goals. The gorgeous diva who is often snapped outside her gym barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her sexy fashion sense. From her wardrobe full of ethnic wears to those sassy footwears and dresses, Malaika Arora definitely knows how to make her fans go gaga with her flawless beauty and hot attires. Coming back to the photo posted by Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle in which Malaika Arora is seen stopping the paparazzi from clicking her pictures, has gone viral on social media. If you missed the pictures, take a sneak peek to it here:

Karisma Kapoor along with her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, her former husband Sanjay Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Anu Dewan, Aadar Jain, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora was seen celebrating the birthday of her son Kiaan Kapoor.

