Malaika Arora recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle which was actually a collage of three pictures in her fitness attire. The 45-year-old stunner looked ripped with virtually 0% fat on her, giving a run for the money to the like of Cristiano Ronaldo who takes pride in his zero fat body.

It was 1998 when Shahrukh Khan-starrer Dil Se was released, the movie did not offer much to the audience as it bombed on the box office, yet it introduced an entity to the country which still continues to rule the hearts of millions. Malaika Arora rocked the nation with her striking looks and energetic dance moves in Chaiyya Chaiyya song and there has been no stopping the Bollywood actor. Fast-forward 21 years and the stunning diva still, somehow, manages to look like how she looked back then. Her guru mantra? Well, she says it’s an uncompromising fitness and diet routine but we strongly believe that it is pure divine intervention.

The former MTV video jockey, who is now a mother of a beautiful son she had with former husband Arbaaz Khan, keeps her personal and professional lives apart. And yes, she makes no compromises with her fitness regime as well. And to back that theory, here is a picture of her from Instagram.

The ever-graceful actor has a massive following on social media handles and she never fails to amaze her fans with a variety of pictures. From a skimpy bikini and a floral dress to a power suit and extremely elegant clothing, Malaika Arora knows how to don it all. Here’s an assortment of pictures of the beautiful lady from Instagram:

