Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora's fashion game is going too strong. From her gym photos to her airport diaries, Malaika is just looking fantabulous in all her outfits and photos. Paparazzi has been following her everywhere and thanks to that fans get to see more of Malaika's stunning photos.

Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora’s fashion game is going too strong. From her gym photos to her airport diaries, Malaika is just looking fantabulous in all her outfits and photos. Paparazzi has been following her everywhere and thanks to that fans get to see more of Malaika’s stunning photos. In the latest photo of the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame, Malaika Arora looks sizzling in a sexy white shirt with printed green leggings.

Her silky open hair and stylish black shades are making the diva look like a perfect fashionista. Malaika Arora has been raising the hotness quotient over the period of time and her viral photos and videos are proof! She is not only an amazing dancer but also a fitness freak who inspires everyone to have a sexy and toned figure and is also a fashionista. Malaika Arora is someone who sets trends in Bollywood and sets the Internet on fire with her steamy pictures. Malaika Arora has been grabbing all attention and has been making headlines due to the speculations of her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora was last seen judging India’s Got Talent.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More