Malaika Arora photoshoot: Bollywood's style icon Malaika Arora keeps on hogging headlines for her smoking hot looks. Having judged beauty pageants and walked all the ramps, Malaika Arora has emerged as a fashionista. This time too, she has taken the social media by a storm with her hot photoshoot. Take a look!

Malaika Arora photoshoot: Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the most alluring divas of Bollywood who knows how to slay in style every time. The lady is all about class and elegance and never fails to sway fans with her steamy hot looks. The glam doll of Bollywood has her Instagram timeline full of these astonishing photos. Once again, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is turning heads with her stunning photoshoot.

Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle to post glimpses of her latest photoshoot and it has set the internet on fire. In a gorgeous pink gown, Malaika Arora is looking sizzling as ever. The actor can be seen striking the sexiest poses for the camera, fluttering millions of hearts. Malaika Arora is quite popular for her bold and sensuous photoshoots.

In case you missed the stunning stills from the photoshoot, you can find them here!

Malaika Arora barely misses a chance to steal the limelight with her sensational photo updates. Rumors of her dating Arjun Kapoor is surfacing all over the internet and the duo is often seen spending gala time together. Bollywood’s style icon Malaika Arora keeps on hogging headlines for her hot photoshoots. Every time she walks the ramp, she leaves everyone breathless. Here are a few stills that will support the statement!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More