Bollywood star Malaika Arora was gifted a pink-colored pathani sari along with Nathuni by one of her contestant's parents .Read the complete story to know the way she reacted to it

Malaika Arora Khan, co judging the dance show of Sony TV along with other judges like Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, recently received a very beautiful gift having paithani Sari of pink color and Nathni from one of her contestant’s parents. Malaika was overwhelmed with joy and thanked the parents in return.

Malaika till date hasn’t tried Paithani sari and was seen extremely happy after receiving beautiful sari on the Show. Malaika wore the nathuni on the set itself making Rutuja’s parents very happy. Malaika is known for her fitness and her strict daily routine she follows.

The Show is on aired on Sony Entertainment Television, where participants between the age of 15 to 30 are allowed to take part in it by giving an audition. India’s Best Dancer, on-air from February 29 have Terence, Malaika, and Geeta Kapur, a Choreographer as judges.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wild card entries: Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzada and Tehran Bakshi bring Holi surprise for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra

India’s Best Dancer, reality show showcasing the talent of thousands of dancers across the nation is said to hit the TRP chart this year. Bollywood star , Malaika Arora Khan respects each of the contestants as well as motivates them to give their best out of them. Malaika has also shared her struggle before becoming a star which boosts the energy of contestants.

Also Read: Yes Bank crisis: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures no loss to bank customers, says deposits, liabilities won’t be affected

https://youtu.be/tk5GnABtj84?t=7

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman blames Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan for high NPAs of PSU banks, says banks had worst phase under UPA rule

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App