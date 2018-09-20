After taking over the social media with her sizzling dance moves on Pataakha's song Hello Hello, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has featured on an upcoming episode of Feet Up With The Stars hosted by Anahita Shroff Adajania. In the promo, the actor can be seen revealing her deepest secrets. When quipped what asset of hers would she like to insure, Malaika had a rather interesting response.

In the latest promo of the show, Malaika can be seen getting comfortable on a comfy bed with Anahita. Dressed in a pink camisole styled with green shorts, the diva looks absolutely stunning and too hot to handle. When asked by the host which asset she would like to insure, Malaika responded that she would like to insure her ass. Following it up, Anahita asked whether she prefers a partner 10 years younger or 10 years younger, Malaika replied 10 years younger.

Earlier this month, Malaika made headlines because of her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. After being spotted with the actor at Lakme Fashion Week, several reports suggested that she is no longer keen on hiding her relationship with Arjun. Since she has separated with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, who has also now moved on and is dating someone else, Malaika sees no reason in being coy about their relationship.

Workwise, Malaika was seen raising temperatures with her dance moves on the song Hello Hello from Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan’s upcoming film Pataakha. After this, she will be seen judging the upcoming season of India’s Next Top Model.

