Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in news for a long time now and the couple recently made their affair public after they shared an adorable photo from their vacay in New York City expressing that they are in love! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were in New York City to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday, surprised their fans by sharing an adorable photo in which they are holding each other’s hands and Malaika Arora wrote an adorable caption for the love of her life.

After keeping their relationship a secret for many months, the lovebirds have finally made their relationship official and have now even started talking about each other and how it all started. Malaika Arora, in a recent interview, spoke about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor in detail and said that after her divorce with Arbaaz Khan, she was not so sure if she wanted to be in a relationship but at the same time she was scared of being alone and heartbroken and therefore she wanted to give herself a second chance.

Malaika Also revealed how she told her son Arhaan about her affair with Arjun. She said that she was extremely honest with Arhaan and told him everything as it is very important for our closed ones to know about our life and she also gave him his own time and space to understand the changes going on in their life. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keep making news for their hyped relationship but however, they do not plan to get married anytime soon.

