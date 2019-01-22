Malaika Arora recently realised that the inside details about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is getting leaked and the person responsible for the task is none other than her driver. Mukesh and Babloo are brothers and were appointed by Arbaaz Khan years back as drivers. As per reports, Malaika's driver Mukesh has been fired for leaking Arjun related details.

Somehow, she happened to find out that the recent gossip going on at Arbaaz Khan’s residence is related to her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. Post to it, she immediately lost patience and fired her driver. Just for information, Mukesh and Babloo are brothers and were hired by Arbaaz Khan years ago, meanwhile, Mukesh was responsible for driving around Malaika and Babloo for Arbaaz Khan. Even after their separation, both the driver continued to provide their services to their bosses but seems that Malaika is very upset with her driver. However, the accuracy of the report is not confirmed. It is also observed that both Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on and are dating others. As per reports, there are strong rumours that Arbaaz is dating model Georgia Andriani and will soon get married to her. However, Malaika is also seen dining out with Arjun Kapoor many times and their pictures often get viral on the Internet.

