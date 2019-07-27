Bollywood dancing sensation and television person Malaika Arora in a recent interview said that if a woman wants to give love a second chance in India then it becomes a bad thing.

Bollywood dancing sensation and television personality Malaika Arora, who has been targetted constantly for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her, recently opened up about her relationship and said that giving love a second chance is a taboo in India. She said that the mindset is narrow and therefore people do not accept it when you try to move on in your life and give love another chance.

Malaika, who has lately become a victim of online trolling because she is older to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, said that if a woman takes another chance in love which is a big-time taboo in this country. Malaika Arora added that people need to be more broad-minded and sensitive to such situations and change their mindsets.

She added that people are way too negative and harsh on anyone who tries to give love a second chance and that needs to be changed. According to Malaika Arora, everyone should be given a second chance as they all deserve it. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time now and after keeping their relationship a secret for many months, they recently made their relationship public after they shared adorable photos from their vacation in New York where they were celebrating Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan but they called it quits and parted ways in 2015 and got officially divorced in 2016. Malaika Arora is known for her sexy dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, Chaiyya Chaiyya, among many others.

She is a dancer, model, actress, television host and a reality TV show judge. Malaika Arora is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which go viral in no time.

