Malaika is easily one of the most sought-after Bollywood stars for her sense of fashion and style

Malaika Arora never ceases to amaze with her fashion game always on point, soaring temperatures wherever she goes. If there is anyone who can rock any look with panache, it’s her. From a simple desi outfit to latest trends in vogue, she looks chic and sexy in every attire she ever dons. And the lady has managed to slay every one while oozing sexiness and oomph yet again, with clothes which only she can carry.

This time on, taking her fashion game forward with envious looks and a gorgeously sexy body, Malaika stepped out teaming up a pair of ripped jeans with a sexy bralette and cropped denim jacket. Accessorised with a chunky belt, sleek black aviators and a black and white handbag with bedroom slippers, the Munni of Bollywood looked like a thousand bucks.

Check out her picture which will leave you begging for more:

The dancing sensation who has made fans go gaga over trend-setting dance numbers like Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan and Munni Badnam has always managed to raise the heat with her impeccable sense of style. Easily one of the most sought-after Bollywood stars for her sense of fashion and style, the lady redefines the word sexiness.

