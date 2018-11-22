From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Huyi, Malaika Arora has been giving us iconic dance numbers for quite some time now. She is the undisputed dancing queen of Bollywood and one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. Malaika is also a fitness freak, a gym enthusiast and a fashionista.

From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Huyi, Malaika Arora has been giving us iconic dance numbers for quite some time now. She is the undisputed dancing queen of Bollywood and one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. Malaika is also a fitness freak, a gym enthusiast and a fashionista. She keeps giving us major fashion goals with her stunning choice of styles that she carries. Malaika Arora is also a social media sensation and the diva keeps sharing her photos and videos on her Instagram account.

The Instagram queen on Thursday morning shared a stunning photo as she celebrated Thanksgiving. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora preparing for Thanksgiving and wishing all her fans a very Happy Thanksgiving. In the photo, Malaika is dressed in a sexy dungaree and the beautiful candles in the photo are making her glow even more. Malaika Arora is a dancer, actor, television host and judge as well.

She is currently seen as a judge on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent. Malaika was recently seen in Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan and was last seen in an item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest film. Here are some of Malaika’s sexy and hot photos!

