One of the finest and sexiest actresses of the Bollywood industry, Malaika Arora is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions. The bold and beautiful Malaika Arora can make anyone go weak in the knees with her to-die-for curves and her stunning looks.

Malaika Arora is currently gearing up for her upcoming show India’s Got Talent season 8 and in her latest photoshoot she can be seen dressed up in a blingy golden sparkly body-hugging gown, which is showing off her perfect curves.

Malaika can be seen raising the temperature with her latest photoshoot. Her photo has already garnered 216,000 likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments and admiration for her astonishing and exquisite looks.

With 6.2 million followers, Malaika Arora is also a social media sensation and keeps surprising her fans and followers with her beautiful photoshoots. Her photos and videos go viral in just mere seconds. Workwise, Malaika was last seen flaunting her dance moves on Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha’s song Hello Hello. Along with this, she will be seen hosting the upcoming season of India’s Next Top Model.

Check out Malaika Arora’s sensational photos from her latest photo shoot that are too hot to handle:

