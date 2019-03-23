Malaika Arora sexy photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora has once again set the Internet on fire after the diva shared a sexy and breathtaking photo on her official Instagram account which has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Malaika Arora sexy photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who has been grabbing all eyeballs as the rumours of her getting married to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have started doing rounds on social media, has set the Internet on fire with her latest sexy and hot photo which the Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared on her official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, Malaika Arora is dressed in a back gown and is sitting with a naughty smile on her face! Her eyes are doing the talking and the photo has taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora, who has been making headlines for quite sometime now for her affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor post her divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, will soon be tying the knot with Arjun Kapoor this year, according to latest media speculations. Malaika Arora, who first grabbed all attention after she featured in popular dance video Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, become a dancing sensation after she won millions of hearts with her amazing and stellar dance moves in Chaiyya Chaiyya which was a dance number from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se.

Malaika Arora has featured in a number of item songs such as Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, among many others. She is one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry and is also an actress, television host, reality TV show judge, and a model.

She has judged several reality television shows such as Nach Baliye, India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Perfect Bride, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, among a few others.

Malaika Arora is known for her sexy and sultry Instagram photos as well as videos which set the Internet on fire and take social media by storm! Malaika Arora has more than 7 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps setting Internet ablaze with her hot and sexy photos!

