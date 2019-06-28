Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is amping up the glamour quotient on social media with her latest photo. Donning an all neon outfit, Malaika is looking uber-hot as she basks in the New York sun. She is in New York with beau Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his birthday.

After keeping their relationship away from the media eye for quite some time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are no longer media shy and are shelling out couple goals. Ahead of Arjun’s birthday, the duo jetted off to New York and are now sharing stunning photos from their romantic getaway. A fashion and fitness enthusiast in her might, Malaika is amping up the glamour quotient on social media and we are absolutely loving it.

Basking in the New York sun while sipping on a refreshing drink, Malaika is looking sizzling in her latest photo. Dressed in a neon green bralet with matching shorts and a neon green oversized blazer, Malaika is definitely raising the fashion meter up high this summer season. To complete her look, she has opted for white sneakers, a gold watch, a white belt and statement sunglasses. For her hair and makeup, Malaika has gone for a dewy yet sultry look and tied her hair in a low bun.

Earlier this week, Malaika shared a romantic photo on her Instagram account to wish her beau Arjun Kapoor. Posting a photo from their Maldivian holiday, Malaika wished her crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. She also wished her love and happiness.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s birthday post for Arjun Kapoor:

On the professional front, Malaika might be away from the silver screens but she is keeping herself busy with investments in the health and wellness sector. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film India’s Most Wanted. After this, he will be seen in films like Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App