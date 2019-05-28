Malaika Arora sexy photos: Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora has been breaking social media with her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which will break all records!

Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood item queen and fitness freak Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her stunning photos. The paparazzi spotted her near her gym and her sexy outfit is way too hot to handle! In the photo, we see Malaika Arora in an all-black avatar. She is dressed in a black causal tee with purple shorts and her sexy pose is to die for!

Malaika Arora keeps sharing her sizzling and tempting gym photos and workout videos which break the Internet in no time! She has a massive fan base on social media and her photos break the Internet in no time. Malaika Arora is also a dancing and Internet sensation.

Malaika Arora has been grabbing all eyeballs lately for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Reports of their marriage have been doing rounds for a very long time and it is being anticipated that they will soon be getting hitched by the end of this year.

Malaika Arora goes to her gym classes with her sister Amrita Singh and bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their photos and videos from the gym often go viral on social media.

Malaika Arora is a singer, dancer, actor, model, television host and reality TV show judge. She became an overnight sensation after her phenomenal performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya song along with Shah Rukh Khan pose which she starred in a number of item numbers such as Ekwari Tak Le, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among several others. She has also judged several reality television shows such as India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Perfect Bride, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App