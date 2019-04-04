Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who is reportedly getting hitched to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor soon, has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos from her vacation have taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood beauty queen and dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who has grabbed all headlines after the news of her second wedding with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has taken the Internet by storm, has been winning the Internet with her sexy, sultry and hot Instagram photos as well as videos from her latest exotic vacation in the Maldives which is said to be her bachelorette. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy white net crop top and similar shorts and is posing next to the sea with her hat on!

Malaika Arora, who is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for a long time now will soon be getting married to the actor, according to latest social media reports. They will be getting hitched in a church on April 19. The dancing sensation, who shot to fame after her amazing dance and sexy thumkas in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, has starred in many hit item numbers.

Her item songs include Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Ekwari Tak Le, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, Deewangi Deewangi, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, among many others. She is also a television host and a reality TV show judge who has judged many dance shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, among a few others.

Malaika Arora has also judged popular television reality show India’s Got Talent as well as India’s Next Top Model. She is an item queen and is known for her fitness as well as she is a gym freak! Malaika Arora has a huge fan base on social media and has a number of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on the Internet!

