The Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in the industry who sets the internet ablaze with her sexy looks. With her sultry fashion sense and superb styling, she keeps on hogging headlines every now and then. This time too, she has created a buzz with her black and white hot photo. The wavy beautiful hair of Malaika with a confident gaze is making her look absolutely stunning.

Bollywood’s glam queen Malaika Arora has been topping headlines since a while now for her rumored relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in the industry who sets the internet ablaze with her sexy looks. Like wine become tastier with time, Malaika Arora has become hotter all these years.

With her sultry fashion sense and superb styling, she keeps on hogging headlines every now and then. Taking the internet by a storm, Malaika Arora keeps on sharing the latest hot photos and videos on her official Instagram handle. The beauty has a massive fan following with more than 8.3 million people on Instagram and keeps on treating them with the best of her. From the stunning photo shoots of the diva to her lit vacation photos, Malaika Arora raises the heat every time.

This time too, she has created a buzz with her black and white hot photo. The wavy beautiful hair of Malaika with a confident gaze is making her look absolutely stunning. The photo seems to belong to a party where Malaika Arora has been caught and captured candidly. The actor has captioned the photo with the aptest words. She says confidence is her weapon. Take a look at the photo!

Malaika Arora shot to fame with her superb dance performance in Chaiya Chaiya in the film Dil starring Shah Rukh Khan and since then, the lady never looked back. These days Malaika is the talk-of-the-town as the internet is flooded with the speculations of her marriage with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. While people can’t stop trolling them for the age gap, they are also eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

Although, the avid social media user Malaika Arora has cleared the air many times saying that it is all rumors and nothing is true in it but their PDAs say a different story. The couple is often caught and captured spending time alone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App