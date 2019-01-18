Malaika Arora sexy photos: Known to set hearts racing with her dance moves, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has joined the 10-year challenge that is taking social media by a storm. In the photo shared by Malaika on her Instagram account, the diva has drawn a comparison between her Chaiyya Chaiyya days and the present. Soon after Malaika shared the collage, not just fans but also celebrities started showering compliments in the comment section. Take a look-

It is a new year and we already have a new challenge taking social media by storm. As the Bollywood bigwigs jump on the bandwagon of sharing their 10-year transformation, the latest one to join the list is none other than Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation Malaika Arora. Taking everyone a trip down the memory lane, Malaika took to her official Instagram account a while earlier and it is making everyone nostalgic.

In the collage shared by Malaika, we can see a still of the diva from the sets of Chaiyya Chaiyya while there is a recent photo of her on the other side. Looking at the photo, one can state that Malaika has aged beautifully and she looks as stunning more than ever. Even though the song released 20 years back in 1998, the look and hook steps of Malaika still remain itched to our fond memories.

Garnering over 108,340 likes, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on the photo-sharing platform. Along with her fans, several celebrities like Esha Gupta, Elli Avram, Sophie Choudhry and Amrita Arora are going gaga over Malaika Arora’s epic transformation.

With more than 7 million followers on Instagram, Malaika is no less than a sensation on social media and takes social media by storm with her latest photos. Currently, the diva is also hogging headlines for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

