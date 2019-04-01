Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who is soon getting hitched to her beau Arjun Kapoor, is currently having a gala time with her besties in the Maldives and her Instagram photos have set social media on fire!

Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who has been all over the news for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her, has once again grabbed all attention after the news of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor has surfaced on the Internet. Rumours have it that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other and are getting married on April 19 this year. Reports suggest that it will be a private and low-key affair with the couple’s close friends and family.

While Malaika’s best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora will be present at the wedding with their parents, Arjun Kapoor’s best friend Ranveer Singh will also be present at the event with his wife Deepika Padukone. Malaika, who is currently having the time of her life in the Maldives, is apparently celebrating her bachelorette with her girlfriends as she will soon be getting hitched to Arjun Kapoor later this month.

Malaika Arora shared stunning and sexy photos from her exotic vacation with her besties in the Maldives and the photos have taken social media by storm. While in some photos Malaika Arora is seen posing in a floral print bikini, in other photos the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is seen posing with her girlfriends in a sexy white crop top with black polka dots and a matching skirt with a cool hat.

Malaika Arora, who is an actor, dancer and television host, shot to fame after her sizzling dance performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se’s hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya pos which she starred in a number of Bollywood item songs such as Maahi Ve, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Pandey Ji Seeti, Hello Hello, among many others.

