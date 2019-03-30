Malaika Arora sexy photos: Chaiyya Chaiyya star raises temperature in floral print bikini: The post has got over one lakh views within minutes. Malaika Arora while captioning the post as a perfect way to begin my day, jus dive in. Malaika's latest post is breaking the internet. Malaika also put up other pictures from the resort in her Instagram stories.

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest ladies in the town. The Bollywood diva is enjoying her vacations in the Maldives. The actor has shared some amazing hot pictures on her official Instagram handle. The fitness freak is showcasing her flawless beauty. The diva has shared her latest picture in a bikini while taking a pool bath with colourful sunglasses. The post has got over one lakh views within minutes. Malaika Arora while captioning the post as a perfect way to begin my day, jus dive in. Malaika’s latest post is breaking the internet. Malaika also put up other pictures from the resort in her Instagram stories.

The hot bikini picture has garnered more than one lakh likes on social media. The actor has more than 8 million followers on Instagram. The rumours of Malaika getting married to Arjun Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor has revealed the shocking details about the actor. Arjun Kapoor is dating Maliaka for a quite long time. Both have been in news quite time.

Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and both the actors parted ways recently. Reports claimed that the Panipat actor has even requested to his uncle Anil Kapoor to convince his dad Boney Kapoor for marriage.

Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has appeared in several hit dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Pandey Ji Seeti, among many others.

Malaika Arora keeps sharing her stunning and sultry photos on Instagram which take over social media. She has also hosted and judged several television reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Perfect Bride, among many others.

