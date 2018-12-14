Malaika Arora, who became a national crush after her phenomenal dance in iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Shah Rukh Khan, has been skipping millions of heart beats with her hot and sultry Instagram photos! The dancing sensation of Bollywood has been giving us some major fashion goals with her sexy photos and classy style.

Malaika Arora, who became a national crush after her phenomenal dance in iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Shah Rukh Khan, has been skipping millions of heart beats with her hot and sultry Instagram photos! The dancing sensation of Bollywood has been giving us some major fashion goals with her sexy photos and classy style. In a recent photo of Malaika Arora which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the diva looks stunning in royal blue retro pants with the same shirt and jacket!

We must say that these days her retro look game is going too strong! Malaika Arora, who is currently seen as a judge in reality show India’s Got Talent has featured in a number of songs such as Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others.

She is also a television host and a reality show judge and has been seen on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, among many others. Malaika Arora is currently making headlines for her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger to her.

