Malaika Arora sexy photos: One just could not get enough of Malika Arora and her age-defying beauty. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl made a special place in Bollywood’s heart with her spectacular dance skills and exquisite looks. She is one of the most celebrated item girls in the tinsel town and has also registered her name among the most stylish in the B-town. Be it a gym look or her eccentric photoshoots, the diva looks perfect in every ensemble that she adores.

Her mounting popularity on Instagram is also making headlines as her followers just love the posts the beauty shares via her official account. She boasts of over 7 million fans on Instagram and it is her striking pictures that could be among the reasons behind her mounting popularity on the photo and video sharing platform. Now, Malaika has shared this new picture on the Instagram that has wreaked havoc on Instagram. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s new sexy photo:

Donning a red ensemble, the diva is oozing oomph in her latest Instagram post. With her tresses open as waves and centre-parted, Malaika looks confident as ever and one just can’t ignore her pointed red heels. The highlight of her dress is the slit that is letting the lady flaunt her perfect pair of legs. The picture has already garnered over thousands of likes while the comment section is bombarded with compliments for the lady.

Besides her current post, there are a number of other pictures too that have been making followers’ hearts skip a beat. Here we have a compilation of her top pictures that the diva has shared via her Instagram account, take a look:

