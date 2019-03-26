Malaika Arora sexy photos: Fitness freak diva looks smoking hot in high waist tights: Wearing a white sports bra and high waist tights of black colour, Malaika is looking stunning and hot as ever. She has always been a fitness freak. Malaika joined Reebok’s Fashionably Fit Family last year.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is one of the biggest style icons in the industry. The gym freak diva took to her official Instagram account and shared the latest photo of Reebok trousers and shoes. The actress looks so beautiful and energetic in her latest picture in which she has seen exuding style and oomph in the latest collection. She was seen flaunting her body during the Reebok shoot. In tight black leggings and shoes of Reebok brand giving many of us major fitness goals of wearing this fitness wear.

Wearing a white sports bra and high waist tights of black colour, Malaika is looking stunning and hot as ever. She has always been a fitness freak. Malaika joined Reebok’s Fashionably Fit Family last year.

The diva is rumoured to be dating the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who has been spotted with Malaika in a number of events together. Malaika was recently seen in Kareena Kapoor host show. The two actresses had a gala time over the show.

The actress had confessed that she loves to go on a date after the divorce with Arbaaz Khan. The actress also said that dating after the divorce has nothing wrong in it.

Started her career as a video jockey with MTV India, the 45-year-old diva made great strides in her television career before she finally got a call from Bollywood. She also appeared in the 1990s hit Bollywood songs like Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha and Chhaiyya Chhaiyya.

Recently, Malaika was trolled after she posted a video showcasing different shoes on her official Instagram account. The video shows Malaika sitting in front of the camera and enjoying a song when she suddenly puts the sole of her shoe towards the camera and then the shoe changes.

However, this video reminded people of a very similar video that Jacqueline Fernandes posted in January this year. Jacqueline was featured in an advertisement video for another shoe brand, in a very similar manner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More