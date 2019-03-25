Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who turned showstopper at the glamorous Bombay Times Fashion Week, was looking sexy and sizzling in a sultry red gown as she walked the ramp and made everyone fall in love with her!

Malaika Arora sexy photos: Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora, who was the showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week has made everyone crazy with her stylish look at the fashion event! Malaika, who is best known for her breathtaking dance moves, astonishing personality and above all, her amazing fashion sense, was a head-turner at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Malaika Arora wore a stunning red gown with a pair of diamond earrings and her nude makeup is adding to the charm. The way Malaika carried herself at the ramp of Bombay Times Fashion Week was exceptional and her walk, confidence and grace was to die for!

Malaika Arora, who is often snapped outside her gym or Pilates classes is a fitness freak and gives fans several reasons to hit the gym after she shares her workout videos and photos on social media. In another video of Malaika Arora’s ramp walk at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, the style icon walked with utmost style and grace and every glimpse of hers is a sight to behold!

Malaika Arora, who is best known as the Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation, is one of the finest dancers in the industry and has several iconic dance and item numbers to her kitty such as Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui Darling Tere Liye, Maahi Ve, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Anarkali Disco Chali, among many others.

Malaika Arora has also been grabbing all attention and eyeballs for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Rumours suggest that they will be getting hitched soon this year and according to media speculations, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are likely to get married in a Church later this year.

However, there have been no confirmations yet. Malaika Arora, who has judged several Indian television reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, among many others is a social media sensation and has a crazy fan following on all social media platforms.

Malaika Arora’s latest photos, as well as videos from her breathtaking ramp walk as a showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, have set social media on fire as the fashionista is looking stunning in a red gown!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More