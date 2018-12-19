Malaika Arora sexy video: She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a funny video with the laughter queen Bharti Singh who is currently hosting her show India's Got Talent season 8 opposite Ritvik Dhanjani. In the video shared by the Bollywood queen, she is teaching Bharti how to pose and look sexy with different diva-like poses. She has captioned her post as The tutorials on the sets of IGTR season 8.

Malaika Arora sexy video: One of the most stunning actresses of the Bollywood industry Malaika Arora is known for raising temperatures with her sexy body and her sensuous avatar. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a funny video with the laughter queen Bharti Singh who is currently hosting her show India’s Got Talent season 8 opposite Ritvik Dhanjani. In the video shared by the Bollywood queen, she is teaching Bharti how to pose and look sexy with different diva-like poses. She has captioned her post as The tutorials on the sets of IGTR season 8. The video in a span of just an hour has garnered 103k likes and the comments section if flooded with compliments for their hilarious video.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora is currently hosting television shows- India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model. The Chaiyaa Chaiyaa dancer has featured in many films among which she has worked in Housefull, Housefull 2, Happy New Year, Kaante, EMI, Om Shanti Om among others. On the personal front, rumours are making rounds that she is dating Arjun Kapoor but the duo hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Malaika Arora here:

