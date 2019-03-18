Malaika Arora sexy workout video: Bollywood dancing queen Malaika Arora has been giving us major fitness goals after her latest workout video which she shared on her Instagram account has gone viral on social media, have a look!

The diva keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on Instagram

Malaika Arora sexy workout video: Bollywood dancing sensation and Instagram queen Malaika Arora, who is a fitness freak and is often spotted in her sexy gym avatar shared a workout video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen doing some crazy workout sessions with Namrata Purohit. In the video, we see Malaika Arora dressed in white and blue shorts with black ganji and Namrata Purohit looks hot in a red crop top with black lowers. Their workout video will surely give you fitness goals and the video has gone viral on social media. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest actresses and dancers in Bollywood as she has been blessed with a sexy figure and curves to die for!

She has not only been in news for her hot, sexy and sultry photos and videos but also due to her alleged affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her. After her divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora grabbed all headlines as she was often spotted with Arjun Kapoor on dinner and lunch dates and now, they both have started going for several events together.

They are often spotted at the airport holding hands as they leave for certain events such as the Ambani wedding. Malaika Arora became a dancing sensation with her killer dance moves in the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se. Malaika Arora is also a television host and reality TV show judge.

The diva keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on Instagram and other social media platforms and has a huge fan following.

Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned to leave her fans stunned with her magnetic personality and steamy photos as well as videos! The paparazzi follow her everywhere and Malaika is always in the news for some or the other reason.

Malaika Arora has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is a social media queen as well. Her latest Instagram video has been breaking the Internet and her fans are loving her workout video!

