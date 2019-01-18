Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have again courted attention from the media by their online engagement. The diva posted a throwback picture of herself saying she wanted to go back. Now what's interesting is that is from the couple's holiday in Italy. Arjun Kapoor even reacted to the post suggesting he was thinking the same. So is the couple again thinking of sneaking off without telling anyone is the big question.

The rumoured couple of B-Town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, is back with their not so cryptic messages on the social media. Malaika recently shared a throwback picture of herself, that was reported to have been taken during her one of the holidays with Arjun Kapoor. Now, what’s interesting is how Arjun reacted to the post, needless to say, he was the first person to comment. Arjun replied with the all-time pondering word of social media language, “Hmmm”, to her post. Though the word itself has a number of meanings but given the context, it seems the couple is again planning an escape from the hectic Mumbai life.

In the photo, Malaika looked gorgeous in a floral printed dress but what catches the eye is her smile. Among those who have liked the Thursday throwback of Malaika are Twinkle Khanna, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan.

Many believe that the picture was from Malaika’s trip to Italy with Arjun Kapoor, where the 2 celebrated the former’s 45th birthday. When the duo returned to Mumbai, they were quick enough not to get caught together, however, the 2 were snapped together in Italy by many Bollywood fans.

Recently the big revelation came on the controversial Koffee with Karan, where Arjun accepted to dating someone, but even there didn’t reveal the name. He also said that a lot has happened in the past couple of months, alluding to the shocking demise of Shridevi, Arjun’s reunion with the Kapoor family.

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaz Khan and they have a son together, Arhaan. On the work front, Arjun is currently working on Panipat. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

