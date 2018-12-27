Malaika Arora is the new hottie in the town and her fans just can't stop drooling over her pictures that have been creating tides on several social media platforms. Every now and then there is a picture featuring the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl, which is high on oomph and just too hot to miss. The beauty always keeps herself prepared for the flashing cameras with a remarkable yet sassy pose.

Malaika Arora is the new hottie in the town and her fans just can’t stop drooling over her pictures that have been creating tides on several social media platforms. Every now and then there is a picture featuring the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl, which is high on oomph and just too hot to miss. The beauty always keeps herself prepared for the flashing cameras with a remarkable yet sassy pose. Recently, the diva ring in Christmas with her tempting and alluring picture.

Now, the diva was caught stepping out on the streets of Mumbai looking all gorgeous and too sexy to handle. Celebrity journalist Viral Bhayani posted these glamorous pictures of the diva on his official Instagram handle and took like no time for the pictures to make headlines on several social media platforms. Dressed in all black, the diva was flaunting her flawless figure like a pro. Those oversized shades and danglers are adding an extra bit to her entire look and all the gals out there seriously need to take some tips from Malaika Arora. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Here are some of her other casual looks that totally need to be bookmarked by all the fashion buffs looking forward to look as stylish as Malaika. Take a look:

