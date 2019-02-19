Malaika Arora grey crop top photo: Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sizzling and sultry photos as well as videos and her latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages has taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora grey crop top photo: Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram photo in which she is seen in a sexy grey crop top with grey shorts and a stylish black jacket has taken social media by storm! Malaika Arora was snapped post her Pilates session in Mumbai and the photo has taken over the Internet! Malaika Arora became a dancing sensation after her breathtaking performance on Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit and iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya which is still one of the most celebrated dance numbers. She has been entertaining us for more than 2 decades now and is one of the most amazing dancers in the Indian film industry.

From featuring in songs like Munni Badnaam Huyi to Kaal Dhamaal and Hello Hello, Malaika Arora has become one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers who has also featured in several Bollywood films in supporting roles or a cameo such as Housefull, Kaante, among several others. Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos.

She is often spotted outside her gym as she is also a fitness freak. Malaika Arora has also hosted several television reality shows. She has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora is also an Internet sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More