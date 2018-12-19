Malaika Arora is turning heads with her flawless beauty and age-defying looks. Every now and then, the diva breaks the Internet with her uber hot photos and videos. Be it her gym looks or the outfits that she carries in her day to day life, Malaika has proven that she is no doubt a born fashionista.

Malaika Arora Khan on the sets of India's Got Talent

Malaika Arora is turning heads with her flawless beauty and age-defying looks. Every now and then, the diva breaks the Internet with her uber hot photos and videos. Be it her gym looks or the outfits that she carries in her day to day life, Malaika has proven that she is no doubt a born fashionista. A few hours ago, celebrity photographer posted Malaika’s new picture from the sets of India’s Got Talent and once again the actor mesmerised us with her sizzling and sassy avatar.

Donning a yellow outfit with black shimmery embroidery patched on it, Malaika looks glamorous as usual. The picture has garnered over thousands of likes so far and her fans just can’t stop sharing her new look. On the top of all, Malaika’s hair and the choice of accessories are also adding oomph to her entire look. Before saying much, here’s take a look at Malaika’s new temperature soaring avatar:

Isn’t she is the perfect combination of classy and sassy? Lately, the diva is making headlines over her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The rumours of their relationship started catching fire soon after Malaika announced her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Meanwhile, Malaika is working on her body and can be seen sweating out in gym rigorously. Here is an assortment of some of her best clicks so far, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More