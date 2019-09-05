Malaika Arora Songs: Malaika Arora the dazzler of Bollywood is one of the topmost item girls in the industry. Malaika's songs from Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui has stormed the nation and till now got more than 40 million views.

Malaika Arora Songs: A fitness freak, An ace item dancer and a woman who has won millions of heart with her latka jhatkas, she is also very much close to Kapoor sisters Yes! you guessed it right she is none other than Malaika Arora, the diva of Bollywood who has carved her own space in Bollywood with her hard work and killer looks.

The diva as we all know is a fabulous dancer her each song has garnered more than 40 million views, her fans call her sensuous Bollywood diva and her each song has hit the trending chart. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnam Hui, the lass has nailed in every song. Malaika talismanic moves have won millions of hearts, her toned body and killer looks makes her fans to drool over her.

Also Read: Kiara Advani gets trolled for her yellow dress, called Ultra Cement sack, Masala Maggi

The diva till now has worked in more than 30 item number, some of her songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali are some of the songs which are very much loved by all, be it in any Indian occasion, its a mandate to play these songs. With this, the diva has proved that she is the only item girl who slays in every song.

Malaika has also listed as one of the topmost actresses with a massive fan following of 9.7 million on Instagram. Let’s explore her journey and her top 10 item numbers which helped her to mark her mettle in the industry. The diva debuted in Bollywood with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite to Shahrukh Khan and over night the lass got the recognition for her commendable work. The diva also appeared in the cameo role in the film Happy New Year and currently the diva is hosting India’s Got Talent a reality show.

Here Malaika’s top 10 item numbers which will make your day

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App