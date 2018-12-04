Malaika Arora has taken her style game to all new level and her latest Instagram photo is a remarkable proof. The 45-year-old actor is striking a pose with director and friend Karan Johar and this is indeed one of the most classy pictures available online. It has been a few minutes and the picture has already garnered thousands of likes on Instagram.

Malaika Arora has taken her style game to all new level and her latest Instagram photo is a remarkable proof. The diva has been making headlines ever since she has announced her divorce with Arbaaz Khan. However, the spilt-up has turned her into a super-hot diva. Talking about her uber hot pictures, diva’s latest Instagram picture is a scintillating proof. A few minutes ago, the beauty posted a picture on the photo-sharing platform and you just can’t afford to miss it.

The 45-year-old actor is striking a pose with director and friend Karan Johar and this is indeed one of the most classy pictures available online. Malaika looks glamorous wearing a classy dress while Karan is looking dapper in a classy Gucci jacket. It has been a few minutes and the picture has already garnered thousands of likes on Instagram. The comment section of the picture is flooded with the compliments for the duo. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Currently, Karan and Malaika are judging India’s Got Talent along with Kirron Kher. Also, Karan’s “Toodles series” that feature Kirron and Malaika has also gone viral online. In the videos posted by Karan on his official Instagram handle highlights the fun, this trio has on the sets of India’s Got Talent. Meanwhile, take a look at Malaika’s most talked about pictures on Instagram:

