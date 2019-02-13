Malaika Arora Sushmita Sen photos: The latest photo of Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora along with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen which was clicked at an award night has taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora Sushmita Sen photo: Two of the most stunning Bollywood ladies, Malaika Arora and Sushmita Sen came together for an event and fans were extremely happy and it was surely an awestruck moment for their millions of fans from across the globe! Both Malaika and Sushmita looked uber-hot as they posed together. The photo, in which Malaika Arora is looking sexy in a sultry silver dress and Sushmita Sen is grace personified in an off-shoulder black gown, has taken over social media! They both were snapped at an award function on Tuesday night and their photo in which they are seen posing together has been breaking the Internet!

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Femina Miss India Universe at the age of 18 back in 1994 is a popular Bollywood actress who is a doting mother to two adopted daughters. Although she has not been seen in a Bollywood film for the past many years she is very active on social media and fans love the photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is a popular dancer and actor who featured in iconic dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others. Malaika Arora has also been grabbing headlines for her affair with Arjun Kapoor.

