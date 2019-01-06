Malaika Arora has undoubtedly defied age with her exceptional beauty and glamour that she carries along. Recently, the diva landed in Assam where she judged the 3rd Dwijing Festival in Assam. During the show, the diva sported this impeccable attire that left people mesmerised about her beauty. Every now and then, Malaika wins her fan's hearts with her new avatars leaving some major fashion goals for the fashion buffs out there.

Malaika Arora stuns fans with her latest bold and beautiful look

Malaika Arora has undoubtedly defied age with her exceptional beauty and glamour that she carries along. Recently, the diva landed in Assam where she judged the 3rd Dwijing Festival in Assam. During the show, the diva sported this impeccable attire that left people mesmerised about her beauty. An hour ago, the beauty took to her official Instagram handle where she shared her look with fans. Her look has already garnered over thousands of hearts while the comment section is bombarded with compliments for the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyaan girl.

Donning a red outfit, the diva is looking head to toe gorgeous. Adding to her flawless avatar is her ethnic jewellery that is going well with the entire look. The diva chose to keep her tresses tied in bun highlighting her perfect jawline. Every now and then, Malaika wins her fan’s hearts with her new avatars leaving some major fashion goals for the fashion buffs out there. Here’s take a look that has become new talk of the town:

Well, that is not it! Malaika loves sharing her pictures with her fans on Instagram. Here we have compiled some of her best pictures that are available on the photo and video sharing platform. Take a look:

