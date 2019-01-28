The diva was spotted outside the gym, donned in blue Reebok sweatshirt and black leggings paired up with white Reebok flip flops and accessorized with black glares.

The Indian actress, dancer and model is most famous for her dancing in the songs Chhaiyya Chhaiyya(1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui(2010). She switched her career to producer with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika Arora made her debut as a VJ with MTV India. Malaika was featured in Munni Badnaam Hui in 2010 and set a world record with 1235 participants performing a choreographed dance to Munni Badnaam which she led. She also appeared on the television show Nach Baliye as one of the three judges moving further to judge Nach Baliye 2, Zara Nach ke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Currently, Malaika is seen on the judges’ panel in the show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiron Kher. As of now, the diva is rumoured to be dating the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who has been spotted with Malaika in a number of events together. Recently Karan Johar dropped a hint of the duo dating by stating that Arjun Kapoor is no longer single. Arjun was also seen twerking with Malaika on India’s Got Talent.

