Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora's latest Instagram photo has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Malaika enjoying her Sunday and soaking the sun. The stunning photo of the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame has taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers, an amazing television host, a wonderful judge and a hot fashion icon. The Bollywood actress has not only been setting social media on fire with her breathtaking and sexy photos but also inspiring her millions of fans to opt for a healthy lifestyle. Her gym photos, yoga photos, meditation photos and workout videos are very motivating and along with all these amazing photos and videos, Malaika also inspires us and keeps giving out various beautiful ways to live their lives!

Malaika Arora, in a recent Instagram photo, is seen soaking the sun while having fresh orange juice and looking at the scenery around her! Malaika Arora shared the photo on her Instagram account on Sunday and told us how she is spending her Sunday! Malaika Arora has been in the Indian film industry for over two decades now and has given us breathtaking item numbers.

She is a fabulous dancer and her sexy dance moves on iconic numbers such as Hoth Rasiley, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. Malaika has also been in news because of her personal life after the rumours of her affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor started doing rounds on social media.

Malaika Arora is also a reality TV judge and has hosted several dance and other reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More