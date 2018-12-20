Malaika Arora hot photos: Malaika Arora excels the talent of making headlines with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking lavishing dressed in casual attire. She is wearing a black jegging with a white t-shirt which is looking cool on her.

Malaika Arora hot photos: Bollywood Munni Malaika Arora leaves no chance of dazzling with her trendy outfits on Social Media. She is best known for her sizzling photos, hot moves, ravishing selfies and stylish attires. The diva masters the talent of giving major fashion and fitness goals on the image-sharing platform–Instagram. The Internet sensation has about 7.1 million followers on Instagram and excels in entertaining her fans with regular upgrades, among which fitness videos are one of the most trending ones.

In her recent upload, the hottie is looking cool dressed in casual attire. She is wearing a black jegging with a white T-shirt and has complimented her outfit with a smart pair of sunglasses. She is not only a dancer and an actor but is also a VJ and a television presenter. The diva is oftenly referred to as Bollywood’s item queen after giving major hit songs like–Munni Badnaam Hui, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti which has garnered a massive number of views on video sharing platform–YouTube. Currently, she is appearing as a judge in two shows–India’s Got Talent with Karan Johar, Kiran Kher and India’s Next Top Model. She also appeared as a judge in shows like–Nach Baliye, Perfect Bride, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

