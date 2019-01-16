Another breathtaking video of Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is out and we cannot keep calm! This time, the diva, who is usually seen in her gym avatar, was snapped by paparazzi in the best bus. Malaika Arora was seen wearing a stunning white off-shoulder gown and making adorable poses as she travelled in the bus!

Another breathtaking video of Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is out and we cannot keep calm! This time, the diva, who is usually seen in her gym avatar, was snapped by paparazzi in the best bus. Malaika Arora was seen wearing a stunning white off-shoulder gown and making adorable poses as she travelled in the bus! Malaika Arora has become the talk of the town all thanks to her amazing workout videos, yoga and pilate photos and much more! She has also been in the news lately for the link-up rumours between Arjun Kapoor and her.

She was earlier married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and after their divorce, news of Malaika Arora dating Arjun Kapoor has created buzz on social media. Malaika Arora is one of the finest dancers in the film fraternity and has given us iconic dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among others. Malaika Arora is also a television reality show host and judge and was last seen in India’s Got Talent as a judge along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher.

Malaika Arora has also featured in a couple of Bollywood films in cameo roles such as Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Housefull, Kaante, Happy New Year, among a few others. Malaika Arora is a gym enthusiast and keeps sharing her gym photos and videos on her Instagram account. Malaika Arora has a huge fan base on the Internet.

