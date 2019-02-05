One of the sexiest Bollywood dancers, Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot Instagram photos! In the latest picture shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, Malaika Arora looks stunning in white. Have a look at the photo!

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora has been keeping up the gym game strong with her amazing workout videos and hot gym photos which take social media by storm! The Bollywood beauty was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon wearing a white tee and white lowers with grey stripes and her grey heels are adding to her hotness quotient! Malaika Arora is one of the best Bollywood dancer who has featured in a number of hit item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Kaal Dhamaal, Hello Hello, among many others.

Malaika is also an actor who has featured in films like Bichhoo, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Kaante, EMI, Housefull, Housefull 2, among others. Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Although the two have not made their relationship official, their photos and videos are proof that they are very much in love. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has been in the industry for the past 2 decades.

Malaika Arora is also a television host and a reality show judge who was last seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent. She is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses.

