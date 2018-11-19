Giorgia Andriani is a stunning diva who has hit the limelight after getting spotted arms-in-arms with Arbaaz Khan multiple times. The first time they were seen together was at Arbaaz's sister Arpita's residence while the speculation got hotter when the beautiful model and Arbaaz were caught by the shutterbugs at a Mumbai restaurant.

Arbaaz Khan is frequently seen with Giorgia Andriani

It was only a year ago that Arbaaz Khan got separated from his long-term wife Malaika Arora Khan and there was much buzz within Bollywood fraternity about the high-profile break off. Fast-forward one year and a lot has changed in the lives of both Arbaaz and Malaika. Where the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl is rumoured to be in a rock-solid relationship with much younger Arjun Kapoor, Mr Khan is frequently seen cosing up with hot Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Although none of the entity has made their relationship official yet, but the speculation is rife that they are seeing each other. Giorgia Andriani also regularly keeps posting pictures of her and Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram handle to keep the fans guessing about her relationship status with the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother.

Miss Andriani is a talented model who knows how to dance and woo the crowd with her stunning looks. Reportedly, she has been taking acting classes lately and a Bollywood debut is on cards for her.

Here are some of her pictures from her Instagram handle:

